Catarratto Masso 2022
(Sicily)
Catarratto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and white rose followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, orange blossom, citron, plum, pineapple, medlar and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and citron.
6 months in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups, Fried fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|April 2024