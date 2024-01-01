Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, plum, blueberry and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


