Cannonau di Sardegna Rosato Nepente di Oliena Biriai 2022
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Cannonau
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, plum, blueberry and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|April 2024