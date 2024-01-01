Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, arbutus berry, blueberry and pink grapefruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

6 months in cement tanks.


