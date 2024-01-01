|
Rose di Adele 2022
(Sicily)
|
Nerello Mascalese
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, arbutus berry, blueberry and pink grapefruit.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|April 2024