  Castel del Monte Bombino Nero Fior di Ribes 2022, Santa Lucia (Italy)

Castel del Monte Bombino Nero Fior di Ribes 2022

Santa Lucia (Italy)

Castel del Monte Bombino Nero (Apulia)
Bombino Nero (90%), Uva di Troia (10%)
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Castel del Monte Bombino Nero (Apulia)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, carnation, strawberry, blueberry, pomegranate and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

6 months in vitrified tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Fried fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

April 2024


