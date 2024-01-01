|
Bianchello del Metauro Spumante Brut Metodo Classico Morell 2018
Bianchello del Metauro (Marches)
|
Biancame
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, linden, citron, pear, grapefruit, medlar and almond.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables. Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2024