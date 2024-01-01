Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, strawberry and plum followed by aroma of dried violet, dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, strawberry and plum followed by aroma of dried violet, dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, strawberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, strawberry and plum.

At least 12 months in cask. At least 12 months in cask.

