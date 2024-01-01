Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, raspberry, blackberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, leather, mace, licorice and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


