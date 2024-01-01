Intense garnet red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense garnet red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of prune, black cherry jam and blackberry jam followed by aromas of dried violet, tamarind, carob, tobacco, cocoa, walnut husk, undergrowth, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of prune, black cherry jam and blackberry jam followed by aromas of dried violet, tamarind, carob, tobacco, cocoa, walnut husk, undergrowth, vanilla and menthol.

Sweet attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Sweet attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of prune, black cherry jam and blackberry jam. Persistent finish with flavors of prune, black cherry jam and blackberry jam.

7 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 7 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

