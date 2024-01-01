|
Bianchello del Metauro Superiore Borgo Torre 2022
Bianchello del Metauro (Marches)
|
Biancame
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, linden, medlar, kiwi, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, almond and marjoram.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2024