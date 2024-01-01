Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, linden, medlar, kiwi, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, almond and marjoram. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, linden, medlar, kiwi, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, almond and marjoram.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

