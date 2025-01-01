Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, passion fruit, citron, pineapple, pear, grapefruit, nettle, sage, tomato leaf and bell pepper. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, passion fruit, citron, pineapple, pear, grapefruit, nettle, sage, tomato leaf and bell pepper.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit. Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.

8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle. 8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.

