Grappa Solera Selezione
|Segnana (Trentino)
|Pomace of Chardonnay and Pinot Nero
|Price: € 25.00 - 70cl
Deep amber color, limpid and crystalline.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of hazelnut,
chocolate, vanilla, dried fig, licorice, prune, caramel, candied fruits and
honey, almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to
dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of chocolate, hazelnut, prune
and candied fruits.
Distilled in a batch distiller. Made by assembling five different
vintages and aged in French oak.