Soave Classico Ferra 2014, Guerrieri Rizzardi (Veneto, Italy)
Grappa Solera Selezione
Segnana (Trentino)
Pomace of Chardonnay and Pinot Nero
Price: € 25.00 - 70cl Score:

Deep amber color, limpid and crystalline.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of hazelnut, chocolate, vanilla, dried fig, licorice, prune, caramel, candied fruits and honey, almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of chocolate, hazelnut, prune and candied fruits.
Distilled in a batch distiller. Made by assembling five different vintages and aged in French oak.



  Not Just Wine Issue 157, December 2016   
Wine Guide Parade

September 2016

The best 15 wines reviewed in our Guide and voted by DiWineTaste readers

Rank Wine, Producer Votes
1 Piemonte Chardonnay Pratorotondo 2014, L'Armangia 7406
2 Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Titon 2012, L'Armangia 7061
3 Amarone della Valpolicella Col del la Bastia 2012, Fattori 5581
4 Monferrato Rosso Pacifico 2010, L'Armangia 5383
5 Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Vignali 2010, L'Armangia 5268
6 Recioto di Soave Motto Piane 2014, Fattori 5118
7 Amarone della Valpolicella 2010, Fattori 5117
8 Piemonte Albarossa Macchiaferro 2011, L'Armangia 4887
9 Tenuta Ibidini Nero d'Avola 2015, Valle dell'Acate 4777
10 Monferrato Bianco EnnEEnnE 2014, L'Armangia 4772
11 Sauvignon Vecchie Scuole 2015, Fattori 4741
12 Soave Danieli 2015, Fattori 4695
13 Pinot Grigio Valparadiso 2015, Fattori 4616
14 Soave Classico Runcaris 2015, Fattori 4367
15 Valpolicella Ripasso Col del la Bastia 2014, Fattori 4335




DiWineTaste Polls
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


What kind of wine do you like having in December?


Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


