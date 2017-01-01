«Wine, a product from the vine, vine and territories, fruit of work, the sum of competences, knowledge, practices and traditions, is a national cultural heritage to be safeguarded and promoted about the aspects of social, economic, productive, environmental and cultural sustainability.» This is the first article of the so called Testo Unico del Vino (literally “Single Wine Text”), the new Italian law having the function of regulating and safeguarding Italian wine. Moreover, the goal is also to simplify and decrease bureaucratic obligations to which wine producers must obey to. With this first article, wine is recognized as a “cultural national heritage”, therefore something to be safeguarded, an identifying element of Italy. The new law, which will also have the function of regulating wine production in Italy, consists of 91 articles, of which the last one has the purpose of repealing the previous laws.

The goal, ambitious and praiseworthy in the intentions of legislators - that is to simplify and decrease bureaucratic obligations to producers - is evidently positive and wished. Time will tell whether they reached this goal or not, for the moment, comments of wine professionals seem to be positive. It seems both legislators and wine associations have expressed - in general terms - positive comments about the so called “Testo Unico del Vino” and it seems everyone is happy about it. So far, so good. This time, it seems everyone is happy. If we consider the not so positive comments about past laws and regulations about wine production, the fact everyone is happy with this new law is, as a matter of fact, breaking news. Wine producers, thanks to this law, will in fact have a single legal text to be used for their job and to safeguard their wines. Indeed, not all seem to have positively welcome the Testo Unico del Vino. Some producers, in particular small ones, say what they did with the Testo Unico del Vino was to put different laws in a single document. Moreover, others say the goal of simplifying bureaucratic obligations is pretty questionable, as they believe the new law has indeed introduced an even increased bureaucratic obligation. From their point of view, their complains are quite understandable. Small producers represent particular enterprise cases in which, for practical reasons and for a matter of fact, they need to take care of any activity about their winery. This means, of course, they must fulfill both the fundamental viticultural and wine making role - that is, the core business of their job - as well as the bureaucratic and fiscal obligations set by the laws. The consideration is of course simple: the time a small producer spends on bureaucratic obligations - who lives in a world made of 24 hours, just like everyone of us - is subtracted to the time he needs to spend on the fundamental viticultural activity. And in case wine production is neglected, or the wine ends up being less good because of this, the understandable and legitimate profit is compromised. Whoever makes wine or is in the field of the beverage of Bacchus, knows very well when there is the need of working in the vineyard or in the winery, it is fundamental to do that without any delay. Being late in properly treating the vineyard, harvesting grapes or taking care of the wine, even of a single day, may change, even drastically, the fate and quality of wine. As a matter of fact, being late in bureaucratic obligations also brings to pretty serious consequences, including penalties provided by the law. What if a bureaucratic obligation is due the same day a vintner needs to take care of the vineyard or wine? The small “factotum” producer must reconcile both things - and very quick - or take the risk to accept a compromise. I have been told about these considerations, like to say, of pretty practical nature, by many owners of small viticoltural businesses, those which could be defined small producers. These producers have basically expressed the very same considerations and all of them have emphasized the fact they do not want to neglect their legal obligations. The condition of running and managing the winery by themselves - or, in case they can, with the help of family members - also includes the time and attention they need to give to bureaucratic obligations. For the sake of clearness, it should said these legal obligations have the purpose of preventing certain frauds, therefore playing a fundamental role in safeguarding wine. However, the need of taking note or recording many times the same information, or to send the same document to many institutions, seems to be a waste of time which could be of course avoided. The professional associations about wine seems to deny the considerations of certain producers, while supporting the fact Testo Unico del Vino introduces substantial simplification and a drastic decrease of bureaucratic obligations. It is not so easy to tell who is right, maybe it is just a matter of point of views or the skill and possibility of properly managing one's job and time. Including the possibility of delegating to others some duties or obligations, something that - of course - cannot be afforded by everyone. However, the issuing of Testo Unico del Vino is an event that, in overall terms, can be positively welcome. Nevertheless, the fact of having grouped many laws in a single document therefore offering to producers a unique reference for their job. Time will tell whether this law has really simplified the life and job of wine producers. Let's hope rumors and premises which preceded the issuing of Testo Unico del Vino, including all the expectations, really made a difference in introducing a positive change which will be beneficial, in particular, to Italian wine. Antonello Biancalana