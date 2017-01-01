|
«Wine, a product from the vine, vine and territories, fruit of work, the sum
of competences, knowledge, practices and traditions, is a national cultural
heritage to be safeguarded and promoted about the aspects of social, economic,
productive, environmental and cultural sustainability.» This is the first
article of the so called Testo Unico del Vino (literally “Single
Wine Text”), the new Italian law having the function of regulating and
safeguarding Italian wine. Moreover, the goal is also to simplify and decrease
bureaucratic obligations to which wine producers must obey to. With this first
article, wine is recognized as a “cultural national heritage”, therefore
something to be safeguarded, an identifying element of Italy. The new law,
which will also have the function of regulating wine production in Italy,
consists of 91 articles, of which the last one has the purpose of repealing the
previous laws.
The goal, ambitious and praiseworthy in the intentions of legislators -
that is to simplify and decrease bureaucratic obligations to producers - is
evidently positive and wished. Time will tell whether they reached this goal or
not, for the moment, comments of wine professionals seem to be positive. It
seems both legislators and wine associations have expressed - in general terms
- positive comments about the so called “Testo Unico del Vino” and it
seems everyone is happy about it. So far, so good. This time, it seems everyone
is happy. If we consider the not so positive comments about past laws
and regulations about wine production, the fact everyone is happy with this new
law is, as a matter of fact, breaking news. Wine producers, thanks to this
law, will in fact have a single legal text to be used for their job and to
safeguard their wines.
Indeed, not all seem to have positively welcome the Testo Unico del
Vino. Some producers, in particular small ones, say what they did with the
Testo Unico del Vino was to put different laws in a single document.
Moreover, others say the goal of simplifying bureaucratic obligations is pretty
questionable, as they believe the new law has indeed introduced an even
increased bureaucratic obligation. From their point of view, their complains
are quite understandable. Small producers represent particular enterprise cases
in which, for practical reasons and for a matter of fact, they need to take
care of any activity about their winery. This means, of course, they must
fulfill both the fundamental viticultural and wine making role - that is, the
core business of their job - as well as the bureaucratic and fiscal obligations
set by the laws.
The consideration is of course simple: the time a small producer spends on
bureaucratic obligations - who lives in a world made of 24 hours, just like
everyone of us - is subtracted to the time he needs to spend on the fundamental
viticultural activity. And in case wine production is neglected, or the wine
ends up being less good because of this, the understandable and legitimate
profit is compromised. Whoever makes wine or is in the field of the beverage of
Bacchus, knows very well when there is the need of working in the vineyard or
in the winery, it is fundamental to do that without any delay. Being late in
properly treating the vineyard, harvesting grapes or taking care of the wine,
even of a single day, may change, even drastically, the fate and quality of
wine. As a matter of fact, being late in bureaucratic obligations also brings
to pretty serious consequences, including penalties provided by the law. What
if a bureaucratic obligation is due the same day a vintner needs to take care
of the vineyard or wine? The small “factotum” producer must reconcile both
things - and very quick - or take the risk to accept a compromise.
I have been told about these considerations, like to say, of pretty practical
nature, by many owners of small viticoltural businesses, those which could be
defined small producers. These producers have basically expressed the
very same considerations and all of them have emphasized the fact they do not
want to neglect their legal obligations. The condition of running and managing
the winery by themselves - or, in case they can, with the help of family
members - also includes the time and attention they need to give to
bureaucratic obligations. For the sake of clearness, it should said these legal
obligations have the purpose of preventing certain frauds, therefore playing a
fundamental role in safeguarding wine. However, the need of taking note or
recording many times the same information, or to send the same document to many
institutions, seems to be a waste of time which could be of course avoided.
The professional associations about wine seems to deny the considerations of
certain producers, while supporting the fact Testo Unico del Vino
introduces substantial simplification and a drastic decrease of bureaucratic
obligations. It is not so easy to tell who is right, maybe it is just a matter
of point of views or the skill and possibility of properly managing one's job
and time. Including the possibility of delegating to others some duties or
obligations, something that - of course - cannot be afforded by everyone.
However, the issuing of Testo Unico del Vino is an event that, in
overall terms, can be positively welcome. Nevertheless, the fact of having
grouped many laws in a single document therefore offering to producers a unique
reference for their job. Time will tell whether this law has really simplified
the life and job of wine producers. Let's hope rumors and premises which
preceded the issuing of Testo Unico del Vino, including all the
expectations, really made a difference in introducing a positive change which
will be beneficial, in particular, to Italian wine.
Antonello Biancalana