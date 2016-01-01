Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Aglianico del Vulture La Firma 2011, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture La Firma 2011

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, raspberry, tobacco, pink pepper, chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

November 2016


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2000        Issue 8, May 2003       --    
2002        Issue 25, December 2004       --    
2003        Issue 35, November 2005       --    
2004        December 2007       --    
2005        November 2008       
2006        March 2010       --    
2007        January 2011       --    
2008        December 2011       --    
2009        November 2012       --    
2010        April 2014       --    
2011        November 2016       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: http://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in December?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2016 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.