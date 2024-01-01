|
Aglianico del Vulture La Firma 2016
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, carob, cocoa, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
At least 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 8, May 2003
| --
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 25, December 2004
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 35, November 2005
| --
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2007
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2008
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2010
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2011
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2014
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2016
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2017
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2022
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --