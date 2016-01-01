Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, nettle and peach followed by aromas of apple, banana, pear, acacia, hawthorn, broom, plum and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pear.

Fermented and aged in barrique for 2 months.


