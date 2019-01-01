|
La Parcella 2017
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico, Fiano, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, plum and banana followed by aromas of pear, peach, hazelnut, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom, honey and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and peach.
Fermented and aged in barrique for 2 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| November 2016
| --
|2017
|
| November 2019
| --