Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, plum and banana followed by aromas of pear, peach, hazelnut, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom, honey and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and peach.

Fermented and aged in barrique for 2 months.


