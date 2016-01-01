Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, hazelnut, citrus fruits, praline, honey and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Refermented in bottle for 18 months.


