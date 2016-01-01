Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
La Stipula Brut Metodo Classico 2012, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

La Stipula Brut Metodo Classico 2012

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, hazelnut, citrus fruits, praline, honey and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Refermented in bottle for 18 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2016


