La Stipula Brut Metodo Classico 2013
(Basilicata)
Aglianico
| Sparkling Wine
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, honey, praline, citron, hawthorn, yeast and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and bread crust.
Short fermentation in barrique, refermented in bottle for 48 months.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| January 2011
| --
|2009
|
| December 2011
| --
|2010
|
| November 2012
| --
|2012
|
| November 2016
| --
|2013
|
| November 2019
| --