Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, honey, praline, citron, hawthorn, yeast and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and bread crust.

Short fermentation in barrique, refermented in bottle for 48 months.


