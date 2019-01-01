Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
La Stipula Brut Metodo Classico 2013, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

La Stipula Brut Metodo Classico 2013

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine

Score:

(Basilicata)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, honey, praline, citron, hawthorn, yeast and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and bread crust.

Short fermentation in barrique, refermented in bottle for 48 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        January 2011       --    
2009        December 2011       --    
2010        November 2012       --    
2012        November 2016       --    
2013        November 2019       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


