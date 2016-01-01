|
Montefalco Sagrantino Colle Grimaldesco 2012
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, tamarind, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, mace and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2016
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| Issue 37, January 2006
| --
|2003
|
| December 2009
| --
|2004
|
| January 2008
| --
|2005
|
| December 2009
| --
|2006
|
| September 2010
| --
|2007
|
| November 2011
| --
|2008
|
| November 2012
| --
|2009
|
| April 2014
| --
|2010
|
| March 2015
| --
|2011
|
| Issue
| --
|2012
|
| December 2016
| --