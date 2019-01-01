|
Montefalco Sagrantino Colle Grimaldesco 2014
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, tamarind, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.8%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| Issue 37, January 2006
| --
|2003
|
| December 2009
| --
|2004
|
| January 2008
| --
|2005
|
| December 2009
| --
|2006
|
| September 2010
| --
|2007
|
| November 2011
| --
|2008
|
| November 2012
| --
|2009
|
| April 2014
| --
|2010
|
| March 2015
| --
|2011
|
| January 2016
| --
|2012
|
| December 2016
| --
|2013
|
| May 2018
| --
|2014
|
| September 2019
| --