Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Adarmando 2014, Tabarrini (Italy)

Adarmando 2014

Tabarrini (Italy)

(Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Umbria)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and pear followed by aromas of citrus fruits, broom, lychee, peach, hazelnut, pineapple, honey, hawthorn and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, medlar and lychee.

At least 12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta and risotto with mushrooms and crustaceans, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

December 2016


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004          December 2005       --    
2006        January 2008       --    
2007        December 2009       
2008        September 2010       --    
2009        November 2011       --    
2010        November 2012       --    
2011        April 2014       --    
2012        March 2015       
2013        January 2016       --    
2014        December 2016       --    

Other Tabarrini's wines 


