Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and pear followed by aromas of citrus fruits, broom, lychee, peach, hazelnut, pineapple, honey, hawthorn and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, medlar and lychee.

At least 12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


