Adarmando 2014
(Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
| White Wine
|Score:
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and pear followed by aromas of citrus fruits, broom, lychee, peach, hazelnut, pineapple, honey, hawthorn and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, medlar and lychee.
At least 12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta and risotto with mushrooms and crustaceans, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|December 2016
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| December 2005
| --
|2006
| January 2008
| --
|2007
| December 2009
|
|
| September 2010
| --
|
| November 2011
| --
|
| November 2012
| --
|
| April 2014
| --
|
| March 2015
|
|
| January 2016
| --
|
| December 2016
| --