Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, medlar and lychee followed by aromas of apple, peach, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, hawthorn, broom, plum, hazelnut, honey and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, medlar and lychee.

At least 12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


