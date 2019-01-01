Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
Adarmando 2017, Tabarrini (Italy)

Adarmando 2017

Tabarrini (Italy)

(Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
White Wine White Wine Score:

Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, medlar and lychee followed by aromas of apple, peach, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, hawthorn, broom, plum, hazelnut, honey and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, medlar and lychee.

At least 12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta, Pasta and risotto with mushrooms and crustaceans, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish, Roasted fish

12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

September 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004          December 2005       --    
2006        January 2008       --    
2007        December 2009       
2008        September 2010       --    
2009        November 2011       --    
2010        November 2012       --    
2011        April 2014       --    
2012        March 2015       
2013        January 2016       --    
2014        December 2016       --    
2015        March 2018       --    
2017        September 2019       --    

Other Tabarrini's wines 


