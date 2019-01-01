|
Adarmando 2017
(Umbria)
|
Trebbiano Spoletino
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, medlar and lychee followed by aromas of apple, peach, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, hawthorn, broom, plum, hazelnut, honey and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of quince, medlar and lychee.
At least 12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Pasta and risotto with mushrooms and crustaceans, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| December 2005
| --
|2006
|
| January 2008
| --
|2007
|
| December 2009
|
|2008
|
| September 2010
| --
|2009
|
| November 2011
| --
|2010
|
| November 2012
| --
|2011
|
| April 2014
| --
|2012
|
| March 2015
|
|2013
|
| January 2016
| --
|2014
|
| December 2016
| --
|2015
|
| March 2018
| --
|2017
|
| September 2019
| --