Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


