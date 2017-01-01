Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Adamantea 2015, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Adamantea 2015

Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

(Marches)
Passerina
White Wine White Wine Score:

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

January 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2012        October 2013       --    
2013        January 2015       --    
2015        January 2017       --    

Other Tenuta Cocci Grifoni's wines 


