Adamantea 2015
(Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
January 2017
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2012
|
October 2013
| --
2013
|
January 2015
| --
2015
|
January 2017
| --