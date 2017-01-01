|
Adamantea 2016
(Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|February 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| October 2013
| --
|2013
|
| January 2015
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --
|2016
|
| February 2018
| --