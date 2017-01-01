|
Falerio Pecorino Le Torri 2015
Falerio (Marches)
Pecorino (85%), Trebbiano Toscano (15%)
| White Wine
Score:
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, peach and broom followed by aromas of apple, citrus fruits, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| October 2013
|2013
|
| January 2015
|2015
|
| January 2017
