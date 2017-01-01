Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, plum, vanilla, blackberry, tobacco, mace, cocoa, iris, leather, licorice and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.

14 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


