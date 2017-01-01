|
Pelago 2012
(Marches)
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Montepulciano (40%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, plum, vanilla, blackberry, tobacco, mace, cocoa, iris, leather, licorice and eucalyptus.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
14 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| Issue 49, February 2007
| --
|2009
|
| December 2013
| --
|2012
|
| January 2017
| --