Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of peach, broom, wisteria and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of peach, broom, wisteria and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

