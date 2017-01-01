Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Passerina Spumante Brut Gaudio Magno 2015, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Passerina Spumante Brut Gaudio Magno 2015

Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

(Marches)
Passerina
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Marches)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of peach, broom, wisteria and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

Produced with the Charmat method.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustacean, Sauteed crustaceans

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

January 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011        September 2012       --    
2012        October 2013       --    
2013        January 2015       --    
2015        January 2017       --    

Other Tenuta Cocci Grifoni's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: http://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.