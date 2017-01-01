|
Passerina Spumante Brut Gaudio Magno 2015
(Marches)
Passerina
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of peach, broom, wisteria and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustacean, Sauteed crustaceans
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|January 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| September 2012
| --
|2012
|
| October 2013
| --
|2013
|
| January 2015
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --