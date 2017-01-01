Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Montefalco Bianco 2015, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco Bianco 2015

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco (Umbria)
Grechetto (50%), Trebbiano Toscano (30%), Fiano (20%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Montefalco (Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, broom and citrus fruits.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat and legumes, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

February 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2012        May 2014       --    
2014        April 2015       --    
2015        February 2017       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


