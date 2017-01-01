Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, gooseberry and nettle followed by aromas of pear, apple, pineapple, elder flower and green bell pepper.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.

A small part ferments in cask.


