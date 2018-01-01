|
Anima Umbra Rosso 2016
(Umbria)
Sangiovese (85%), Canaiolo Nero (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
8 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| January 2010
| --
|2008
| January 2012
| --
|2009
| July 2012
| --
|2010
| May 2014
|
|2012
| April 2015
| --
|2013
| March 2016
| --
|2014
| February 2017
| --
|2015
| September 2017
| --
|2016
| July 2018
| --