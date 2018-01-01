Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, carob and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

8 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.


