Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Le Vele 2017
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, peach, hawthorn and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed crustaceans and fish, Fried fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| Issue 11, September 2003
| --
|2017
|
| December 2018
| --