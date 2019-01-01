Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, peach, hawthorn and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, peach, hawthorn and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

