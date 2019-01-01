Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Le Vele 2017, Terre Cortesi Moncaro (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Le Vele 2017

Terre Cortesi Moncaro (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, peach, hawthorn and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed crustaceans and fish, Fried fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

December 2018


