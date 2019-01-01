|
Avvoltore 2015
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (75%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%), Syrah (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, peony, face powder, chocolate, tobacco, pink pepper, menthol and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| November 2005
| --
|2003
|
| Issue 36, December 2005
| --
|2006
|
| September 2008
| --
|2007
|
| February 2010
| --
|2009
|
| February 2012
| --
|2010
|
| November 2013
| --
|2011
|
| May 2015
| --
|2012
|
| May 2016
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --
|2015
|
| January 2019
| --