Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Avvoltore 2015, Moris Farms (Italy)

Avvoltore 2015

Moris Farms (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Sangiovese (75%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%), Syrah (5%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, peony, face powder, chocolate, tobacco, pink pepper, menthol and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

January 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002        November 2005       --    
2003        Issue 36, December 2005       --    
2006        September 2008       --    
2007        February 2010       --    
2009        February 2012       --    
2010        November 2013       --    
2011        May 2015       --    
2012        May 2016       --    
2013        June 2017       --    
2015        January 2019       --    

Other Moris Farms's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



