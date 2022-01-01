|
Avvoltore 2017
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (75%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%), Syrah (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, peony, rose, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, cinnamon, face powder, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2005
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 36, December 2005
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2008
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2013
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2015
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2016
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2022
| --