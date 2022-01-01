Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, peony, rose, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, cinnamon, face powder, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, peony, rose, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, cinnamon, face powder, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Very persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

