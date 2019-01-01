|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Riserva Utopia Mirizzi 2015
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and citron followed by aromas of pear, medlar, hawthorn, peach, pineapple, chamomile, broom, jasmine, thyme and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, apple and citron.
9 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Fried fish, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2019