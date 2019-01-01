Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and citron followed by aromas of pear, medlar, hawthorn, peach, pineapple, chamomile, broom, jasmine, thyme and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, apple and citron.

9 months in steel tanks.


