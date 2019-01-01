Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry and cyclamen. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

