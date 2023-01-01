Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, blueberry, pine and rosemary. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, blueberry, pine and rosemary.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

