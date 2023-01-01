Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Molise Tintilia 200 Metri 2021, Tenimenti Grieco (Italy)

Molise Tintilia 200 Metri 2021

Tenimenti Grieco (Italy)

(Molise)
Tintilia
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Molise)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, blueberry, pine and rosemary.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

4 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

July 2023


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2017   ✧✧✧     March 2019       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     February 2022       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     July 2023       --    

Other Tenimenti Grieco's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In what region are being produced the best wines of France?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Would You Buy Canned Wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2023 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.