Molise Tintilia 200 Metri 2021
(Molise)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, cyclamen, blueberry, pine and rosemary.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧
| March 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2023
| --