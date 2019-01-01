Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of plum, tangerine, mango, hawthorn, praline, butter, honey, mineral and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


