|
43°
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (40%), Merlot (40%), Petit Verdot (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.
4 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat, Stuffed pasta, Stewed meat, Broiled meat and barbecue
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
|
| August 2016
| --
|N.V.
|
| June 2019
| --