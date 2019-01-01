|
Cannonau di Sardegna Rosato Nudo 2018
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Pale onion skin pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, plum and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Sauteed white meat, Broiled fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|June 2019