  Cannonau di Sardegna Rosato Nudo 2022, Siddura (Italy)

Cannonau di Sardegna Rosato Nudo 2022

Siddura (Italy)

Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Cannonau
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, strawberry, blueberry, plum and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Sauteed white meat, Broiled fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

January 2024


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2018   ✧✧✧     June 2019       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     January 2024       --    

Other Siddura's wines 


Wine List



