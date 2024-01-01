Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, strawberry, blueberry, plum and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Aged in steel tanks.


