|
Cannonau di Sardegna Rosato Nudo 2022
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Cannonau
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, strawberry, blueberry, plum and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Sauteed white meat, Broiled fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|January 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2019
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --