Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of black cherry, violet, raspberry, geranium, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, carob, rosemary, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of black cherry, violet, raspberry, geranium, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, carob, rosemary, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

