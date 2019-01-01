Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Aglianico del Vulture Titolo 2017, Elena Fucci (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture Titolo 2017

Elena Fucci (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
Red Wine Score:

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of black cherry, violet, raspberry, geranium, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, carob, rosemary, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

July 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2013        May 2016       --    
2014        January 2017       --    
2015        January 2018       --    
2016        September 2018       --    
2017        July 2019       --    

Other Elena Fucci's wines 


