Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry, raspberry, tobacco, chocolate, carob, rosemary, graphite, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry, raspberry, tobacco, chocolate, carob, rosemary, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

