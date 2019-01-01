|
Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 60 Mesi 2012
Lessini (Veneto)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, kiwi, medlar, plum, citrus fruits and honey.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and kiwi.
The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 60 months.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| August 2017
| --
|2012
|
| September 2019
| --