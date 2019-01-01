Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, kiwi, medlar, plum, citrus fruits and honey.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and kiwi.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 60 months.


