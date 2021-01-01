Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 60 Mesi 2013, Fattori (Italy)

Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 60 Mesi 2013

Fattori (Italy)

Lessini (Veneto)
Durella
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Lessini (Veneto)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of kiwi, pear, medlar, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom and honey.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and kiwi.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask. Referments in bottle on its lees for 60 months.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

March 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010   ✧✧✧✧     August 2017       --    
2012   ✧✧✧✧     September 2019       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧     March 2021       --    

