Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of kiwi, pear, medlar, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom and honey.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and kiwi.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask. Referments in bottle on its lees for 60 months.


