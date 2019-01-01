|
Amarone della Valpolicella Marne 180 2016
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina (35%), Corvinone (35%), Rondinella (20%), Rossignola, Oseleta, Negrara, Dindarella (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, black currant, tobacco, cocoa, mace, leather, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
3 years in cask, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 16.5%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2019