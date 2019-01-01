Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Amarone della Valpolicella Marne 180 2015, Tedeschi (Italy)

Amarone della Valpolicella Marne 180 2015

Tedeschi (Italy)

Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (35%), Corvinone (35%), Rondinella (20%), Rossignola, Oseleta, Negrara, Dindarella (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, black currant, tobacco, leather, chocolate, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

3 years in cask, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 16.5%

Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

October 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015        October 2019       --    
2016        October 2019       --    

Other Tedeschi's wines 


