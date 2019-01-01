Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

12 months in cask.


