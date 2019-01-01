|
L'Atto 2018
(Basilicata)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
|
| November 2008
| --
|2007
|
| March 2010
| --
|2008
|
| January 2011
| --
|2009
|
| December 2011
| --
|2010
|
| November 2012
| --
|2011
|
| April 2014
| --
|2014
|
| November 2016
| --
|2015
|
| November 2017
| --
|2018
|
| November 2019
| --