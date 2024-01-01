|
L'Atto 2022
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, raspberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
Aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2008
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2012
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2024
| --