Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


