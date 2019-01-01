Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, pink pepper, mace, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

16 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


